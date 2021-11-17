Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLMD. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

RLMD opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

