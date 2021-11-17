Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Ellington Financial worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $5,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 222,484 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

