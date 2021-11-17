Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,550. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

