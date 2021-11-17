Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 649,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Gold Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

