Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,636 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $355.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,297 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 550 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $182,094 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.