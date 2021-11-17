Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

