Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 276,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 million and a P/E ratio of -11.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

