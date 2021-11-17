renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $710,911.28 and $35,812.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

