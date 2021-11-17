Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the October 14th total of 372,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Renren has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

