Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
Repsol stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
