Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

