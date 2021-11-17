Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

