Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after acquiring an additional 335,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.