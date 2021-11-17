Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $215.67 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

