Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TT Electronics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TT Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

