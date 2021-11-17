Research Analysts Set Expectations for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXPI opened at $219.26 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $147.07 and a one year high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 130.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 544.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.