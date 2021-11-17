Reviewing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackbaud and SkillSoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $913.22 million 4.32 $7.72 million ($0.01) -8,189.81 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackbaud and SkillSoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 2 1 0 2.33 SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blackbaud presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. SkillSoft has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud -0.09% 13.34% 3.01% SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackbaud beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. The company was founded by Anthony E. Bakker in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

