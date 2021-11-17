Reviewing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35% General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lordstown Motors and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 6 3 0 0 1.33 General Motors 0 1 18 0 2.95

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $9.22, indicating a potential upside of 74.00%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $70.16, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than General Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.52 General Motors $122.49 billion 0.76 $6.43 billion $7.48 8.59

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

