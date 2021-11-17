Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.52% 3.97% 1.70% Telephone and Data Systems 2.63% 2.48% 1.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 2 1 2.75

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 58.66%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telephone and Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.30 -$1.42 billion ($0.65) -85.75 Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $1.01 19.27

Telephone and Data Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone and Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

