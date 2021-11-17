Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.01

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.01 and last traded at C$56.30, with a volume of 1367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.39.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$629.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.