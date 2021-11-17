RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.

RIOCF opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RIOCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

