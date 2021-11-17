Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.40

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.40 and traded as high as C$90.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$89.51, with a volume of 125,729 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

