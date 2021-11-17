River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.48

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.48 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $3.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RIV opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £245.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.89.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

