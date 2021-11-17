Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 85,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,935,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,935,142.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$82.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.