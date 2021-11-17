Robert S. Molloy Sells 24,984 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $199,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The business had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

