Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Tops $20.09 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $1.15 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

