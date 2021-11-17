Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $360.00. The stock had previously closed at $276.46, but opened at $267.99. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku shares last traded at $252.98, with a volume of 98,647 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roku by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

