Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22. 9,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$136.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

