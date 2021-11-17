Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend payment by 55.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.52. 3,974,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,248. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.