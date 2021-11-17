Roth Capital Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $270.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

ENPH stock opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

