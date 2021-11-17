Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.18. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 4,768 shares.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

