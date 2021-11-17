Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

PKI stock traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.39. 479,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,335. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$33.84 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

