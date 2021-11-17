Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Axos Financial worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

