Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 986,582 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 545,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 979,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 325,910 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

