Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

