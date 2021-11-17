Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $27.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. Traeger has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

