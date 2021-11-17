Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,757. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

