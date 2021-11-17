Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.