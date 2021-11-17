Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,979 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $283.89.

