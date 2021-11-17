Royal Bank of Canada Sells 49,533 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

