Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Royal Gold by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 88,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

