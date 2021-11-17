RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.10 ($64.82).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.