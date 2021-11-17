Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $13.97. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 371,370 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

