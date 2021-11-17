Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.73. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

