RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

