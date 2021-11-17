SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

