salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $360.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.12.
CRM stock opened at $307.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.16. The company has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
