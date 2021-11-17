salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $360.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.12.

CRM stock opened at $307.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.16. The company has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

