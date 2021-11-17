Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SAXPY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

