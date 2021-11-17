Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 134.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

