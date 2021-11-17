Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.62.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 285.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

