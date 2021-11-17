Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,752 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

